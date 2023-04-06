The Hero Super Cup 2022-23 playoff-qualifiers are currently underway, and we enter the final stages with only a day remaining for the group stages of the tournament to begin. With all eleven ISL teams already booking their place in the group stages along with the I League Champion, now the I League teams battle it out for the remaining four slots. Gokulam FC and I League runners up Sreenidi Deccan have already reserved their places in the group stages by winning their play-off games. In the first of the last two qualifying playoff matches, Aizawl FC will take on TRAU FC on Thursday, at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala. The winners of this match will get the third slot in the Hero Super Cup 2023 Group B. Hero Super Cup 2023 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Premier Indian Domestic Cup Competition.

TRAU FC finished their I-League 2022-23 season with eleven wins and finished fourth in the league showing a remarkable performance and bagging 35 points. Meanwhile, Aizawl were placed in the bottom half, seventh in the points table with only six wins and 26 points. The two sides met each other twice during the I-League season, with TRAU winning one and drawing one the other occasion.

When Is TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Play-offs, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC match in HERO Super Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala on April 6, 2023 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 05:00 PM IST. Adrian Luna to Miss Super Cup 2023 Due to Personal Reasons, Announces Kerala Blasters.

Where To Watch TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Play-offs Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. But unfortunately, they will not telecast the Hero Super Cup Qualifying Play-offs. So. fans will not be able to avail the live telecast of the match on their TV sets. I-League Clubs Participating in Super Cup 2023, Express Disappointment Over No Live Telecast of Play-Off Qualifiers.

How To Watch TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Play-offs Football Live Streaming Online?

SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream the Hero Super Cup 2022-23 on online platforms. But the streaming of the Hero Super Cup Qualifying Play-offs match between TRAU FC vs Aizawl FC will not be streamed live on the platform.

