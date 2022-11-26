Tunisia takes on Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium with the aim of strengthening their prospects of qualification to the next round. They did well to hold out Denmark, a team considered much stronger than them, to a 0-0 draw. The grit and determination shown by the Tunisians would have significantly lifted the spirit of the fans, who will expect a similar performance from them again. Opponents Australia were battered 4-1 by defending champions France but a positive result today and they will be back in the qualifying fold. The Socceroos were on a five-game unbeaten run but were poor in every department in their opening fixture. They will need to reset and start their campaign all over again. Tunisia versus Australia will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on Jio Cinema app from 3:30 PM IST. No Crown Prince Salman is Not Gifting Rolls-Royce to Saudi Arabia Football Players Following Team’s Win Over Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022

Wahbi Khazri is pushing for a start for Tunisia after he missed out against Denmark. The experienced forward could replace Anis Ben Slimane in the attacking third. He will have Youssef Msakini and Issam Jelabi for the company and the duo could trouble the Aussies with the darting runs in behind the backline. Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, and Montassar Talbi were brilliant in defence in the last match and the team will hope for a similar performance from them.

Australian defence looked shaky right from the onset against France and they will need to be more resolute against Tunisia. Craig Goodwin was on the scoresheet in the previous game but the team created nothing of much significance apart from the goal. Mitchell Duke needs to be involved more in the build up play and with Tunisia man marking well, he could be in for a tough game again.

Tunisia will make themselves compact again and the match is likley going to end in a draw again.

When Is Tunisia vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Qatar vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on November 26, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Tunisia vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Fans in India can watch Tunisia vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 Network channels as they are the official broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Sports 18 1/ 1 HD for English commentary and Sports 18 Khel and MTV channel to for Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Tunisia vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

As Sports 18 Network is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup in India, fans can watch the free live streaming of the Tunisia vs Australia match in English, Bangla, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam commentary on JioCinema app and website.

