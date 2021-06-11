International football is back and the fans are excited as the hourly countdown for Euro 2020 has begun. The Euro 2020 kick starts on June 12, 2021, with the match between Turkey and Italy. The game will be held at the Studio Olimpico with fans turning to the stadium which will surely add to the excitement of the players. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team for the match between Turkey and Italy. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the match first. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

So Turkey has been in quite a good form of late. The team has been unbeaten in the last five games. Out of the five matches played by the team, they have won three and a couple of them have ended with a draw. The team recently beat Azerbaijan 3-1 and then had a goalless draw against Guinea. They won 2-Moldova. On the other hand, Italy has been unbeaten in their last five games. Just before Euro 2020, they registered a win against San Marino and the Czech Republic. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team for the game tonight.

TUR vs ITA, Euro 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ugurcan Cakir (TUR) can be selected as the keeper.

TUR vs ITA, Euro 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Alessandro Florenzi (ITA), Caglar Soyuncu (TUR), Leonardo Bonucci (ITA) should be the defenders in your team.

TUR vs ITA, Euro 2020, Team Prediction: Midfielders – Hakan Calhanoglu (TUR), Jorginho (ITA), Manuel Locatelli (ITA), Ozan Tufan (TUR) can be selected as the midfielders.

TUR vs ITA, Euro 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Burak Yilmaz (TUR), Ciro Immobile (ITA), Lorenzo Insigne (ITA) can be the forwards.

TUR vs ITA, Euro 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - Ugurcan Cakir (TUR), Alessandro Florenzi (ITA), Caglar Soyuncu (TUR), Leonardo Bonucci (ITA), Hakan Calhanoglu (TUR), Jorginho (ITA), Manuel Locatelli (ITA), Ozan Tufan (TUR), Burak Yilmaz (TUR), Ciro Immobile (ITA), Lorenzo Insigne (ITA).

Ciro Immobile (ITA) can be named as the captain of your TUR vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Team while Burak Yilmaz (TUR) can be selected as the vice-captain.

