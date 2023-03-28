Turkey get ready to host 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists, Croatia, at the Bursa Timsah Arena in their second league group game of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on March 28, 2023, Tuesday. The home side’s last match ensued in a 2-1 triumph against Armenia. Armenia, initially, got the lead, thanks to an own goal coming from Ozan Kabak. However, later on, Turkey changed the scoreline with goals coming in from Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu and Orkun Kokcu. Lionel Messi Feels Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 Win Is Yet to Sink In, Says 'Not Really Aware of What We Have Achieved'.

On the other hand, Croatia had to be content with a 1-1 draw against Wales. Andrej Kramaric got the lead for the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finalists in the 28th minute but later on Nathan Broadhead scored an equalising goal that saw Wale drawing level with Croatia. For the Luka Modric-led side, they have been in a brilliant run of form for the last six games with four draws and two wins in their previous games. Croatia have a three-game unbeaten streak and will look to maintain it in this match also. Taking into account the recent history and overall records between the two sides, a low-scoring game is on the cards.

When is Turkey vs Croatia, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The game will begin at 12:15 am IST at Bursa Büyükşehir Belediye Stadyumu-Bursa, Turkey.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Turkey vs Croatia, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Turkey vs Croatia, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

The broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers are with Sony Sports Network. Hence, SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Turkey vs Croatia match.

