Scotland needs a win against Croatia this evening as they look to avoid relegation in the UEFA Nations League. The Scots have a solitary point so far in their four games which they surprisingly managed against Portugal in the last game. Defence has been a key area of weakness for them and they will need a solid performance tonight to salvage their pride. Opponents Croatia are second in the points table with 7 points and they are a side known to dig deep to grind out results. How UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Will Impact FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Pathways?

John McGinn, Jack Hendry, and Stuart Armstrong are all back for Scotland while Che Adams misses out due to an injury. Scott McTominay is the in-form player and he will be deployed in the attacking midfield role. Billy Gilmour is another player that has switched to Italian Serie A and he will be the one to watch out for in midfield.

Luka Modric has done well for Real Madrid, who are having a nightmare of a season so far. The Croatian skipper will line up in midfield with Mateo Kovacic for company. Dominik Livakovic is suspended and Nediljko Labrovic will be starting in goal. Andrej Kramaric is the main man in the attacking third for the visitors.

When is Scotland vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Scotland national football team vs Croatia national football team match will be played at Hampden Park. The Scotland vs Croatia match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Scotland vs Croatia viewing options below. France Draws With Israel in High-Security Operation To Reach UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinals Alongside Italy.

Where to Watch Scotland vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Scotland vs Croatia live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For the Scotland vs Croatia online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Scotland vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Scotland vs Croatia live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Spain may not create much in this game but should secure a win here. It will be a quality game of football with the tie ending in a 1-1 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).