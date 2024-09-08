Croatia will look to return to winning ways when they take on Poland in the Nations League fixture. The side lost 1-2 to Portugal in the opener, a game they could have drawn had they not wasted golden opportunities in front of goal. Zlatko Dalic will be happy with the way his side fought against a top team but there are areas of improvement for Croatia. Opponents Poland defeated Scotland 3-2 in a pulsating away tie and sit top of the group. Their attacking game was on full display against the Scots and Croatia will be wary of the threat they possess. Croatia versus Poland will start at 12:15 AM IST. UEFA Nations League 2024-25: List of Football Matches to Watch Out For in Nations League During Ongoing International Break.

Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic will start in midfield for Croatians with Andrej Kramaric up top. Igor Mantanovic is in line for a start in this game and his presence should aid their attacking play. Ivan Perisic is an option on the wings and it will be interesting to see if he gets a game here. Duje Caleta-Car and Martin Erlic miss out due to injuries.

Robert Lewandowski continues to lead the attack for Portugal and the talismanic forward will keep the Croatians on their toes. Krzysztof Piatek will be his strike partner with Adam Buksa an option from the bench. Marcin Bulka will start in goal for the Polish team with Wojciech Szczesny retired. Piotr Zielinski continues to be the main man in midfield for the team. Germany Thrash Hungary 5-0 in UEFA Nations League 2024-25.

When is Croatia vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Croatia national football team faces the Poland national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 on Monday, September 9. The Croatia vs Poland UEFA Nations League match is set to be played at the Opus Arena in Osijek and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Croatia vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Croatia vs Poland live telecast, however, won't be available on the Sony Sports Network TV channels due to other commitments. For the Croatia vs Poland online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Croatia vs Poland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Croatia vs Poland live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Both the team will create plenty of chances in this game and could settle for a 2-2 draw.

