Berlin, April 17: Borussia Dortmund turned around a 2-1 first-leg defeat by clinching a hard-earned 4-2 victory over resilient Atletico Madrid in the second leg on home soil. Dortmund advanced 5-4 on aggregate into the Champions League semifinals. UCL 2023–24: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As PSG Cruise to UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals.

BVB immediately went in search of the goal and came close with just three minutes gone when Marcel Sabitzer's shot from inside the box was blocked by defender Cesar Azpilicueta in the last nick of time, reports Xinhua.

Two minutes later, Atletico had the golden chance to extend the aggregate lead, but Alvaro Morata pulled wide with only Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to beat.

Dortmund controlled possession though and got rewarded for their efforts at the half-hour mark when Mats Hummel's defence-splitting through the ball allowed Julian Brandt to fire past Madrid custodian Jan Oblak from a tight angle.

The hosts gained momentum and doubled the lead in the 39th minute as Sabizter teed up for Ian Maatsen, who slotted home from a sharp angle into the far post bottom corner.

After the restart, Los Colchoneros came out with their guns blazing and restored parity on aggregate with the great assistance of Dortmund veteran Mats Hummels, who accidentally cleared Mario Hermoso's dangerous header into the wrong goal.

Things went from bad to worse for Dortmund as Atletico increased the pressure before retaking the aggregate lead with 69 minutes gone as Dortmund's defense couldn't clear the ball from the area, allowing Angel Correa to hammer the ball into the roof of the net, making it 2-2 on the scoreboards.

Dortmund was flabbergasted but bounced back with two goals in quick succession. First, Niclas Fullkrug made it 3-2 on the scoreboards in the 71st minute after heading home Sabitzer's pinpoint cross before the Austrian international got his name on the scoreboards as well after unleashing a hammer past Oblak two minutes later.

Atletico opened up and pressed frenetically for a goal, but Dortmund's defense stood firm to claim the team's first semi-final since 2013. The BVB will encounter Paris Saint-Germain in the next round.

"I am really happy and proud of the boys. We were the better and more active team today. That is why we deserved to advance into the next round," said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic. Barcelona Fans Come Up With ‘Vinicius Die’ Chants Before Clash Against PSG in UCL 2023–24, Video Goes Viral.

"We had the chance to draw the game and go ahead in the tie but, when you don't take advantage of your chances, this happens, even more so in the Champions League," commented Atletico captain Koke.

