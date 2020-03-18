UEFA Champions League and Europa League Finals Rescheduled to New Dates Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Report

UCL and UEL Trophy (Photo Credits: Twitter/ @City_Chief)

UEFA announced on March 17, 2020 (Tuesday) about their decision to postpone the upcoming Euro 2020 by a year due to the rapid growth of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. The showpiece event is expected to take place from June 11 to July 11, 2021. With the European championships shifted to next summer, there is a possibility that the current footballing season may be concluded. Questions were raised about the completion of the Champions League and Europa League but as per latest reports, a rescheduled date has been set for both the competitions. UEFA Postpone Euro 2020 by a Year Due to Rapid Growth of Coronavirus Pandemic Across Europe.

According to a report from Goal, the 2019-20 Champions League final is expected to take place on June 27, 2020, at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The summit clash was originally scheduled for May 30, 2020. The Europa League final is reported to take place two-three days before the UCL final that is on either June 24 or June 25, 2020, at the Stadion Energa Gdansk stadium in Poland. CONMEBOL Postpone Copa America 2020 Until Next Year Due to Overgrowing Coronavirus Pandemic.

UEFA recently announced that they are looking to conclude the current season before June 30 and with the second leg of the Round of 16 clashes in both the tournaments yet to be played some possible adaptations could be made. UEFA stated that the domestic league matches being played mid-week and UEFA club competitions matches on the weekend is a possible solution.

This decision to postpone the Euros came after various domestic leagues and continental tournaments were suspended around the world. There is no final announcement on how the rest of the season will be concluded as it can be only decided once the campaign restarts.