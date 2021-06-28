Uruguay is all set to take on Paraguay in a Group A clash in the Copa America on Tuesday, June 29. The match would be played at the Olympic Stadium and it would begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Paraguay have been in good form in the competition, having been able to garner two wins and six points from three matches. They sit second in the Group A table behind Argentina and are in very good form. They defeated former champions Chile 2-0 in their last match, with Braian Samudio and Miguel Almiron finding the back of the net. Uruguay on the other hand, boast a lot of star power but they haven't been able to make any real impact in the competition. They were winless for their first two games but they ended up securing their first win of this competition in their last match against Bolivia. Brazil vs Ecuador, Copa America 2021 Match Ends With 1-1 Draw, Check Goal Highlights

Striker Edinson Cavani, who is one of the most crucial players in the side found his goal-scoring form in the match and that would bring happiness to a lot of fans. A win against Paraguay would not push them upwards in the table, where they currently sit at the fourth place, but it would also be very good for their confidence, going ahead into the tournament.

When is Uruguay vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Uruguay vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 clash will take place on June 29, 2021 (Tuesday early morning) at the Olympic stadium. The Copa America 2021 match in Group A has a scheduled time of 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Uruguay vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of Copa America 2021 in India. It will broadcast Uruguay vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Uruguay vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Uruguay vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Uruguay vs Paraguay game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

