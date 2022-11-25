Wales showed the footballing world fight and resilience when they came back after conceding early against USA and almost won it in their first Group B clash. This time they will look for nothing but a win as they face Iran at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on November 25, 2022 (Friday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Wales vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live streaming details, scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Used All his Experience to Win the Penalty; That’s Good Play, Says Wayne Rooney

Wales has been in good form in the World Cup qualification. They lost only a single game against Belgium. Although they had a poor first half against USA, they showed what they are capable of in the second half. Players like Gareth Bale, Keiffer Moore, Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu can always provide impact performances in big games. Ampadu was substituted in the previous game after he sustained a knock. There is also concerns around Joe Allen’s fitness, who missed the first game. Qatar Police Warned by FIFA to Not Arrest Female Rape Victims During Football World Cup 2022

On the other hand, Iran has suffered a catastrophic defeat in the previous game against England, after losing goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand early in the game to concussion. Although, the task is difficult for them, Iran will have to shake off the early setbacks and compete hard to keep their World Cup campaign alive. Coach Carlos Queiroz, if convinced about Sardar Azmoun’s fitness, can start him alongside Mehdi Taremi to increase the attacking potential which was completely missing in the previous game.

When Is Wales vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Wales vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on November 25, 2022 (Friday). The game has a start time of 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Wales vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Fans in India can watch Wales vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 live on Sports 18 Network channels as they are the official broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Sports 18 1/ 1 HD for English commentary and Sports 18 Khel and MTV channel for Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Wales vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

The game is likely to be available online for live streaming as well. As Sports 18 Network is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup in India, fans can watch the free live streaming of the Wales vs Iran match on JioCinema app and website in English, Bangla, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam commentary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2022 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).