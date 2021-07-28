Wayne Rooney has been in the news very often for his off-the-field activities and his alleged scandalous pictures with women. Now, once again the footballer has landed himself in hot waters after a series of pictures leak online where the former Manchester United player was seen with women while Wayne Rooney was fast asleep. The pictures leaked online after Derby Club's 2-1 defeat against Salford. This was one of the friendly matches that Rooney featured in. The football claimed that he was blackmailed and even filed a complaint regarding the same. in the pictures, Wayne was seen with Snapchat model Taylor Ryan. Wayne Rooney Says 'Didn't Cheat with Any Girl at Hotel'.

In one of the stories she posted on Snapchat, Taylor captioned it, "Mooney Rooney”. In the other snap, we see Wayne Rooney sleeping in the chair as the models posed beside him. Rooney has filed a complaint to the police who is now reviewing the case. Also, people close to the Derby boss have confirmed that the matter is now in the hands of the Great Manchester Police. However, on the Internet, there were a few racy pictures of the footballer with semi-nude women.

Check them out below:

Wayne Rooney loves a bird from barrow 😂 pic.twitter.com/UUkzlqJkgI — Bibby (@Brad_Bibby99) July 25, 2021

According to the Sun, Wane Rooney was Chinawhite club in Manchester on Saturday night and the models were invited to Rooney's room. His friend was quoted by the same publication and he was quoted saying that there was no sexual contact between the footballer and them.

