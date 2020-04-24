Wayne Rooney’s Goal Against New Castle Revisited by Manchester United, Also Qualifies for ‘Goal of The Day’ (Watch Video)

File Image | Wayne Rooney | Jose Mourinho | Manchester United | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney has truly been one of the greatest sporting icons of football. His fans till date remember the kind of goals he has scored so far in his career. Now, his former team, Manchester United also relived the goal he scored on April 24, 2005, during their match against New Castle. The Red Devils won the game 2-1. In the first half, New Castle came up with the first goal in the match. The Premier League 2005 game was held at the backyard of the Red Devils. Manchester United Legend Wayne Rooney Slams English Football Association, Says ‘We Were Treated As Guinea Pigs’.

Darren Ambrose came up with the first goal at the 27th minute of the match and the teams proceeded to half-time with the visitors having an upper hand in the game. Now at the 57th minute Wayne Rooney spang up in action and produced an equaliser. Needless to say that the entire old Trafford broke into a thunderous applaud and went berserk with that goal by the Man United forward. The Wes Brown just within the next 20 minutes, he doubled the score and put the team on 2-1. You can check the amazing goal by Rooney below:

What. A. Strike.#OnThisDay in 2005, @WayneRooney had a real go at breaking the net ☄️ pic.twitter.com/mEjE661nva — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 24, 2020

The English footballer currently plays for Derby County football. Prior to this, he played for MLS side DC United for a couple of seasons and then has come to UK. Talking about the current situation of football around the globe, as of now, the live sporting action has been brought to a halt due to the ongoing menace of the coronavirus. The fans and the players are surely for the live-action to start soon.