London, July 20: Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said the club needs to pick up the pieces after their defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final as they look forward to two crucial Premier League games. On Sunday, United lost 1-3 to Chelsea to crash out of England's Cup competition. "We were not the best before and we are not the worst now," posted Bruno via his official Twitter account.

"We are really sad about the result and losing the chance to win the FA Cup, something we had hoped for. Now it is time to gather forces and fight for our goal in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes Transfer Update: Manchester City Set to Hijack Portugal Midfielder From Manchester United's Grasp.

Bruno Fernandes' Tweet

We were not the best before and we are not the worst now! ⁣ We are really sad about the result and losing the chance to win the FA CUP, something we had hoped for! ⁣ Now it is time to gather forces and fight for our goal in the Premier League 🙏🏻 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/In3lNfTo0J — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) July 20, 2020

"There's nowhere to hide this morning, we just weren't good enough yesterday. I'm gutted. But we have to brush that off and prepare for 2 huge games this week. Your support is everything and we never take that for granted. We're going to need every single one of you behind us," said striker Marcus Rashford on Twitter. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also urged his team to focus on the upcoming Premier League encounters.

United are in the race for Champions League qualification by securing a top-four finish. They have a game in hand before they play Leicester on the final day. As it stands, two draws would be enough for Solskjaer's side who take on West Ham on Wednesday. Leicester lost to Tottenham on Sunday. "That's the way of a footballer's life, you need to get over this," former United striker Solskjaer was quoted as saying by Manchester United's official website.

