Arsenal are reportedly very interested in signing Gabriel Jesus in the summer transfer window. The Gunners have had a hot and cold campaign so far in the Premier League and after a run of poor results, they have established themselves as one of the favourites to secure a Champions League spot. Despite having young and quality players in all positions in the squad, Mikel Arteta needs a top striker and they have turned their attention to Gabriel Jesus, who has been in terrific form for Manchester City of late. Manchester United Transfer News: Erik ten Hag Could Bring Sebastian Haller To Old Trafford

According to Goal. com, the Gunners have held talks with representatives of the player to sign him in the summer transfer window. The Brazilian forward has a year left on his Manchester City contract and he would be a great addition to Arsenal's squad should he end up joining the Gunners. City's reported interest in signing the highly-pursued Erling Haaland could mean that an exit for Gabriel Jesus is on the cards. Arteta's prior experience of working with the youngster at Manchester City should be an added boost in this transfer. The Brazilian showed what he is capable of by scoring four goals in Manchester City's last Premier League game against Watford, something that must have been noted by Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus hopes to have more game time and a move to Arsenal should ensure just that. The Gunners had a good transfer window last summer where they signed players like Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale but the departure of former captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has left a hole in their attack. Alexander Lacazette is unlikely to be offered a new contract as the club is looking to strengthen their frontline ahead of the new season, which can see them compete in the Champions League. Jesus' representatives are having discussions with Arsenal technical director Edu and it is said that the talks are in its initial stages.

