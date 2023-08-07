The English football drew a heavy flak for implementing news rules that will reduce time wastage and increase player workload in a tightly congested schedule. Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, who on Monday, took to social media, to criticise the authorities for neglecting player issues. As per the new rules, the referees will take into account the exact time wasted in celebration of a goal, substitutions, or injuries and add the same with the stoppage time. The previous seasons saw the nominal time period was aggregated, says a report by Reuters. Inter Milan Make Bid to Sign Brazilian Goalkeeper Bento Krepski From Athletico Paranaense.

The Community Shield 2023 match, which Arsenal won on penalties, saw eight minutes being added in the second half, whereas many other games in the first round of second tier Championship had additional time of 10 or above minutes.

Complaining about the additional time, the Man United player said, “From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it's at a dangerous level for players physical and mental well-being. Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?"

Manchester City’s coach, Pep Guardiola also slammed the implemented new rules when the Premier League Champions conceded an equalising goal in the 11th minute of the stoppage time. Commenting on the additional time, Guardiola said, What is their opinion, we have to accept it. Now the games will be 100 minutes, that's for sure."

"It never happened today and it was eight minutes, imagine if they extend for goals and every time you score a goal in a game (that is) 4-3. You put 30 seconds, 45 seconds on for seven goals, tomorrow morning 9 am I am here playing," the Manchester City coach concluded.

During the Community Shield we saw how authorities would implement the new regulations developed to improve the players, fans, and, managers' behaviour with the Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta receiving yellow card after he protested against the decision of a referee on the touchline.

"I just said 'listen, I cannot change my behaviour in three days'," the Gunners manager said after he received yellow card.

