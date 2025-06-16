The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is the new prime club competition organised by FIFA and is taking place in June and July 2025 with 32 of the globe's leading teams heading to the USA for the inaugural edition. The global event will bring together the most successful club sides from each of the six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA. Teams qualified through either winning continental competitions over the past few seasons or through ranking pathways. The FIFA Club World Cup will now be a quadrennial event from here on and some big clubs will participate alongside Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. Why Is Barcelona Not Playing FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Check Reason Behind Catalans' Absence From Competition.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the World. They have recently won the Premier League 2024-25 title under the coaching of Arne Slot. Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League in 2018-19 season. Since then they have made it to the final of the UCL in 2021-22 but lost to Real Madrid in the final. Despite Jurgen Klopp leaving this season, Liverpool emerged as a strong contender of the Premier League under Slot, winning the title in a dominant way. Fans are eager to know whether that win has made Liverpool eligible for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and why they are not playing in the mega event. Fans will get the entire information here.

Why Is Liverpool Not Playing FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

To understand the reason behind Barcelona's absence from FIFA Club World Cup 2025, one has to understand how the teams qualified for the quadrennial tournament. The FIFA Club World Cup under the revamped structure will be held every four years and the teams which won the continental competition in the four-year period from 2021-2024. Plus, teams which performed well in each confederation directly qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in terms of ranking. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

Liverpool could not qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 due to the fact that they didn't win a continental competition in the last four years and also didn't gain enough ranking points to make themselves qualify for the club competition. However, Liverpool fans can catch their team in action in the pre-season, which starts from July 13.

