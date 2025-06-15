The FIFA Club World Cup is back and its ongoing 2025 edition is the first in its expanded form. Marking the 21st edition of the tournament, the FIFA CWC 2025 is as grand as it could be. Being held in the United States of America, 32 clubs from six confederations are locking horns against each other in a month-long tournament to determine the winner in this prestigious globalized format of the event. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Referees Set to Wear Eye-Level Cameras To Improve Experience For Television Viewers.
12 venues in 11 cities are set to host the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Audi Field in Washington D.C.; Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington; the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California; TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia; Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee; Camping World Stadium and Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida; and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, are the selected venues. The MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey will host the FIFA CWC 2025 final match. Why Is Barcelona Not Playing FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Check Reason Behind Catalans' Absence From Competition.
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 All Groups
|Group
|Teams
|A
|Palmeiras (Brazil), Porto (Portugal), Al Ahly (Egypt), Inter Miami (USA)
|B
|Paris Saint‑Germain (France), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Botafogo (Brazil), Seattle Sounders (USA)
|C
|Bayern Munich (Germany), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Benfica (Portugal), Auckland City (New Zealand)
|D
|Flamengo (Brazil), Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia), Chelsea (England), Los Angeles FC (USA)
|E
|River Plate (Argentina), Inter Milan (Italy), Monterrey (Mexico), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|F
|Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ulsan HD (South Korea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|G
|Manchester City (England), Juventus (Italy), Wydad AC (Morocco), Al Ain (UAE)
|H
|Real Madrid (Spain), Al‑Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Pachuca (Mexico), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Full Schedule
|No.
|Fixture
|Date (IST)
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|Al Ahly vs Inter Miami
|June 15
|05:30 AM
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|2
|Bayern Munich vs Auckland City
|June 15
|09:30 PM
|TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
|3
|PSG vs Atlético Madrid
|June 16
|12:30 AM
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena
|4
|Palmeiras vs Porto
|June 16
|03:30 AM
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
|5
|Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders
|June 16
|07:30 AM
|Lumen Field, Seattle
|6
|Chelsea vs LAFC
|June 17
|12:30 AM
|Mercedes‑Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|7
|Boca Juniors vs Benfica
|June 17
|03:30 AM
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
|8
|Flamengo vs ES Tunis
|June 17
|06:30 AM
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|9
|Fluminense vs Dortmund
|June 17
|09:30 PM
|MetLife Stadium
|10
|River Plate vs Urawa Reds
|June 18
|12:30 AM
|Lumen Field, Seattle
|11
|Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns
|June 18
|03:30 AM
|Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando
|12
|Monterrey vs Inter Milan
|June 18
|06:30 AM
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena
|13
|Manchester City vs Wydad AC
|June 18
|09:30 PM
|Lincoln Financial Field
|14
|Real Madrid vs Al‑Hilal
|June 19
|12:30 AM
|Hard Rock Stadium
|15
|Pachuca vs RB Salzburg
|June 19
|03:30 AM
|TQL Stadium
|16
|Al Ain vs Juventus
|June 19
|06:30 AM
|Audi Field, Washington DC
|17
|Palmeiras vs Al Ahly
|June 19
|09:30 PM
|MetLife Stadium
|18
|Inter Miami vs Porto
|June 20
|12:30 AM
|Mercedes‑Benz Stadium
|19
|Seattle vs Atlético Madrid
|June 20
|03:30 AM
|Lumen Field
|20
|PSG vs Botafogo
|June 20
|06:30 AM
|Rose Bowl
|21
|Benfica vs Auckland City
|June 20
|09:30 PM
|Inter&Co Stadium
|22
|Flamengo vs Chelsea
|June 20
|11:30 PM
|Lincoln Financial Field
|23
|LAFC vs ES Tunis
|June 21
|03:30 AM
|GEODIS Park, Nashville
|24
|Bayern vs Boca Juniors
|June 21
|06:30 AM
|Hard Rock Stadium
|25
|Mamelodi vs Dortmund
|June 21
|09:30 PM
|TQL Stadium
|26
|Inter Milan vs Urawa Reds
|June 22
|12:30 AM
|Lumen Field
|27
|Fluminense vs Ulsan HD
|June 22
|03:30 AM
|MetLife Stadium
|28
|River Plate vs Monterrey
|June 22
|06:30 AM
|Rose Bowl
|29
|Juventus vs Wydad AC
|June 22
|09:30 PM
|Lincoln Financial Field
|30
|Real Madrid vs Pachuca
|June 23
|12:30 AM
|Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
|31
|Salzburg vs Al‑Hilal
|June 23
|03:30 AM
|Audi Field
|32
|Man City vs Al Ain
|June 23
|06:30 AM
|Mercedes‑Benz Stadium
|33
|Atlético vs Botafogo
|June 24
|12:30 AM
|Rose Bowl
|34
|Seattle vs PSG
|June 24
|12:30 AM
|Lumen Field
|35
|Inter Miami vs Palmeiras
|June 24
|06:30 AM
|Hard Rock Stadium
|36
|Porto vs Al Ahly
|June 24
|06:30 AM
|MetLife Stadium
|37
|Auckland vs Boca Juniors
|June 25
|12:30 AM
|Inter&Co Stadium
|38
|Benfica vs Bayern Munich
|June 25
|12:30 AM
|Mercedes‑Benz Stadium
|39
|ES Tunis vs Chelsea
|June 25
|06:30 AM
|Lincoln Financial Field
|40
|LAFC vs Flamengo
|June 25
|06:30 AM
|Camping World Stadium
|41
|Dortmund vs Ulsan HD
|June 26
|12:30 AM
|TQL Stadium
|42
|Mamelodi vs Fluminense
|June 26
|12:30 AM
|Hard Rock Stadium
|43
|Urawa Reds vs Monterrey
|June 26
|06:30 AM
|Lumen Field
|44
|Inter Milan vs River Plate
|June 26
|06:30 AM
|Lumen Field
|45
|Wydad AC vs Al Ain
|June 27
|12:30 AM
|Audi Field
|46
|Juventus vs Man City
|June 27
|12:30 AM
|Camping World Stadium
|47
|Pachuca vs Al‑Hilal
|June 27
|06:30 AM
|GEODIS Park
|48
|Salzburg vs Real Madrid
|June 27
|06:30 AM
|Lincoln Financial Field
|49
|R16–1 (A1 vs B2)
|June 28
|09:30 PM
|Lincoln Financial Field
|50
|R16–2 (C1 vs D2)
|June 29
|01:30 AM
|Bank of America Stadium
|51
|R16–3 (B1 vs A2)
|June 30
|09:30 PM
|Mercedes‑Benz Stadium
|52
|R16–4 (D1 vs C2)
|June 30
|01:30 AM
|Hard Rock Stadium
|53
|R16–5 (E1 vs F2)
|July 1
|12:30 AM
|Bank of America Stadium
|54
|R16–6 (G1 vs H2)
|July 1
|06:30 AM
|Camping World Stadium
|55
|R16–7 (H1 vs G2)
|July 2
|12:30 AM
|Hard Rock Stadium
|56
|R16–8 (F1 vs E2)
|July 2
|06:30 AM
|Mercedes‑Benz Stadium
|57
|QF1
|July 5
|12:30 AM
|Camping World Stadium
|58
|QF2
|July 5
|06:30 AM
|Lincoln Financial Field
|59
|QF3
|July 5
|09:30 PM
|Mercedes‑Benz Stadium
|60
|QF4
|July 6
|01:30 AM
|MetLife Stadium
|61
|Semifinal 1
|July 9
|12:30 AM
|MetLife Stadium
|62
|Semifinal 2
|July 10
|12:30 AM
|MetLife Stadium
|63
|Final
|July 14
|12:30 AM
|MetLife Stadium
While some top clubs like FC Barcelona have missed the bus, some are having their special maiden appearance. While the defending champions Manchester City and the most successful club Real Madrid CF are also present as the top contenders for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.
