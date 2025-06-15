The FIFA Club World Cup is back and its ongoing 2025 edition is the first in its expanded form. Marking the 21st edition of the tournament, the FIFA CWC 2025 is as grand as it could be. Being held in the United States of America, 32 clubs from six confederations are locking horns against each other in a month-long tournament to determine the winner in this prestigious globalized format of the event. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Referees Set to Wear Eye-Level Cameras To Improve Experience For Television Viewers.

12 venues in 11 cities are set to host the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Audi Field in Washington D.C.; Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington; the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California; TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia; Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee; Camping World Stadium and Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida; and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, are the selected venues. The MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey will host the FIFA CWC 2025 final match. Why Is Barcelona Not Playing FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Check Reason Behind Catalans' Absence From Competition.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 All Groups

Group Teams A Palmeiras (Brazil), Porto (Portugal), Al Ahly (Egypt), Inter Miami (USA) B Paris Saint‑Germain (France), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Botafogo (Brazil), Seattle Sounders (USA) C Bayern Munich (Germany), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Benfica (Portugal), Auckland City (New Zealand) D Flamengo (Brazil), Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia), Chelsea (England), Los Angeles FC (USA) E River Plate (Argentina), Inter Milan (Italy), Monterrey (Mexico), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) F Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ulsan HD (South Korea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) G Manchester City (England), Juventus (Italy), Wydad AC (Morocco), Al Ain (UAE) H Real Madrid (Spain), Al‑Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Pachuca (Mexico), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Full Schedule

No. Fixture Date (IST) Time (IST) Venue 1 Al Ahly vs Inter Miami June 15 05:30 AM Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 2 Bayern Munich vs Auckland City June 15 09:30 PM TQL Stadium, Cincinnati 3 PSG vs Atlético Madrid June 16 12:30 AM Rose Bowl, Pasadena 4 Palmeiras vs Porto June 16 03:30 AM MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford 5 Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders June 16 07:30 AM Lumen Field, Seattle 6 Chelsea vs LAFC June 17 12:30 AM Mercedes‑Benz Stadium, Atlanta 7 Boca Juniors vs Benfica June 17 03:30 AM Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 8 Flamengo vs ES Tunis June 17 06:30 AM Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 9 Fluminense vs Dortmund June 17 09:30 PM MetLife Stadium 10 River Plate vs Urawa Reds June 18 12:30 AM Lumen Field, Seattle 11 Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns June 18 03:30 AM Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando 12 Monterrey vs Inter Milan June 18 06:30 AM Rose Bowl, Pasadena 13 Manchester City vs Wydad AC June 18 09:30 PM Lincoln Financial Field 14 Real Madrid vs Al‑Hilal June 19 12:30 AM Hard Rock Stadium 15 Pachuca vs RB Salzburg June 19 03:30 AM TQL Stadium 16 Al Ain vs Juventus June 19 06:30 AM Audi Field, Washington DC 17 Palmeiras vs Al Ahly June 19 09:30 PM MetLife Stadium 18 Inter Miami vs Porto June 20 12:30 AM Mercedes‑Benz Stadium 19 Seattle vs Atlético Madrid June 20 03:30 AM Lumen Field 20 PSG vs Botafogo June 20 06:30 AM Rose Bowl 21 Benfica vs Auckland City June 20 09:30 PM Inter&Co Stadium 22 Flamengo vs Chelsea June 20 11:30 PM Lincoln Financial Field 23 LAFC vs ES Tunis June 21 03:30 AM GEODIS Park, Nashville 24 Bayern vs Boca Juniors June 21 06:30 AM Hard Rock Stadium 25 Mamelodi vs Dortmund June 21 09:30 PM TQL Stadium 26 Inter Milan vs Urawa Reds June 22 12:30 AM Lumen Field 27 Fluminense vs Ulsan HD June 22 03:30 AM MetLife Stadium 28 River Plate vs Monterrey June 22 06:30 AM Rose Bowl 29 Juventus vs Wydad AC June 22 09:30 PM Lincoln Financial Field 30 Real Madrid vs Pachuca June 23 12:30 AM Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte 31 Salzburg vs Al‑Hilal June 23 03:30 AM Audi Field 32 Man City vs Al Ain June 23 06:30 AM Mercedes‑Benz Stadium 33 Atlético vs Botafogo June 24 12:30 AM Rose Bowl 34 Seattle vs PSG June 24 12:30 AM Lumen Field 35 Inter Miami vs Palmeiras June 24 06:30 AM Hard Rock Stadium 36 Porto vs Al Ahly June 24 06:30 AM MetLife Stadium 37 Auckland vs Boca Juniors June 25 12:30 AM Inter&Co Stadium 38 Benfica vs Bayern Munich June 25 12:30 AM Mercedes‑Benz Stadium 39 ES Tunis vs Chelsea June 25 06:30 AM Lincoln Financial Field 40 LAFC vs Flamengo June 25 06:30 AM Camping World Stadium 41 Dortmund vs Ulsan HD June 26 12:30 AM TQL Stadium 42 Mamelodi vs Fluminense June 26 12:30 AM Hard Rock Stadium 43 Urawa Reds vs Monterrey June 26 06:30 AM Lumen Field 44 Inter Milan vs River Plate June 26 06:30 AM Lumen Field 45 Wydad AC vs Al Ain June 27 12:30 AM Audi Field 46 Juventus vs Man City June 27 12:30 AM Camping World Stadium 47 Pachuca vs Al‑Hilal June 27 06:30 AM GEODIS Park 48 Salzburg vs Real Madrid June 27 06:30 AM Lincoln Financial Field 49 R16–1 (A1 vs B2) June 28 09:30 PM Lincoln Financial Field 50 R16–2 (C1 vs D2) June 29 01:30 AM Bank of America Stadium 51 R16–3 (B1 vs A2) June 30 09:30 PM Mercedes‑Benz Stadium 52 R16–4 (D1 vs C2) June 30 01:30 AM Hard Rock Stadium 53 R16–5 (E1 vs F2) July 1 12:30 AM Bank of America Stadium 54 R16–6 (G1 vs H2) July 1 06:30 AM Camping World Stadium 55 R16–7 (H1 vs G2) July 2 12:30 AM Hard Rock Stadium 56 R16–8 (F1 vs E2) July 2 06:30 AM Mercedes‑Benz Stadium 57 QF1 July 5 12:30 AM Camping World Stadium 58 QF2 July 5 06:30 AM Lincoln Financial Field 59 QF3 July 5 09:30 PM Mercedes‑Benz Stadium 60 QF4 July 6 01:30 AM MetLife Stadium 61 Semifinal 1 July 9 12:30 AM MetLife Stadium 62 Semifinal 2 July 10 12:30 AM MetLife Stadium 63 Final July 14 12:30 AM MetLife Stadium

While some top clubs like FC Barcelona have missed the bus, some are having their special maiden appearance. While the defending champions Manchester City and the most successful club Real Madrid CF are also present as the top contenders for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

