Ever since the famed ‘Last Dance match’ was announced, everyone was eager to see Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo on the field once again. Inter Miami will play against the Al-Nassr side as part of their pre-season tour on February 1st, 2024. Messi, 36, and Ronaldo, 38, are still playing top-level football for their respective club and countries. Both players have illustrious careers, laden with countless records and trophies and continue to spark endless worldwide debate as to which star is the sport’s greatest athlete. Did Cristiano Ronaldo Hit a Fan or Security Push him After Portugal’s Loss to Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2022 QF? (Watch Video).

Despite the debate, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team vs Lionel Messi’s Team match has always entertained football fans all over the world with both lethal strikers and playmakers skillfully guiding their teams on the field. But with the news of Ronaldo’s injury – which even cancelled Al-Nassr’s recent China tour, soccer fans around the world eagerly await Cristiano Ronaldo’s current injury status for the Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in the Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024?

While there is no definite answer to this question, there is positive news for spectators though. Al Nassr posted two YouTube videos of their training sessions this week, with Ronaldo spotted in both. Also, CR7 posted on Instagram an image of himself waving to Al-Nassr fans. He added the caption: "See you soon", hinting at his early return to the field. This is an encouraging sign for Al-Nassr and football fans all over the world who wish to see Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi on the field again. The game itself is famed as 'The Last Dance' – emphasizing one of the greatest rivalries of the football world.

If Ronaldo and Messi meet again on the field, it’ll be the second exhibition match they’ve played in as many years. Ronaldo scored twice on a team of Saudi All-Stars, while Messi scored once to help Paris Saint-Germain to a 5-4 win. Messi leads the head-to-head battle against Ronaldo in goals (22-21) and record (16 wins, 9 draws, 11 losses) across all competitions including International Friendlies. Interestingly if we add club friendlies - that’s last year’s exhibition match, Messi and Ronaldo are tied with 23 goals each.

