Cristiano Ronaldo was in great form during the recent UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The Portuguese forward netted a brace against Liechtenstein in his first match for the national team since the FIFA World Cup 2022 exit. After the Liechtenstein match, he scored two more goals against Luxembourg and helped Portugal to register a 4-0 victory. However now after serving his national team, Ronaldo has returned to Saudi Arabia to play for his club Al-Nassr. The Riyadh-based club will face Al-Adalah in their next match at the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium, Hofuf. Read more to know if Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to feature in the starting eleven for Al-Nassr in this game. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Al-Nassr FC and Teammates for Celebrating His Achievement of Becoming Most Capped Men's International Football Player.

Al-Nassr are currently in the 2nd position in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. they have accumulated 49 points from 21 matches and are 1 point behind top-placed Al-Ittihad. A win in this match will help them to keep the pressure on Al-Ittihad. Their opponent Al-Adalah meanwhile are in the 15th position with 17 points and battling relegation. Even a point against Al-Nassr will be a huge result for them.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Adalah vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo is fully fit to take part in Al-Nassr's next Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match against Al-Adalah. Hence the Portuguese superstar will surely start for Rudi Garcia's side in this match. Ronaldo has already netted nine goals and dished out two assists in 8 matches in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. It was Ronaldo's important strike in the 78th minute that helped Al-Nassr to force a comeback against Abha in their previous match. The Portuguese forward will be hoping to continue his good form in this competition. Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Record of World’s Most-Capped Male International After Featuring in Portugal vs Liechtenstein UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match.

Al-Adalah have conceded 39 goals and currently possess the second-worst defensive record in the league. So to get anything out of this match, they will have to be at their level best.

