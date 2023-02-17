Al-Nassr's match against Al-Wehda saw a Cristiano Ronaldo special. After a wait of two matches, Cristiano Ronaldo was able to open his account for Al-Nassr against Al-Fateh. The Portugal forward came under criticism previously for his poor form, which played a part in Al-Nassr getting knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup semifinal. But he finally seemed back to his full-form against Al-Wehda in Al-Nassr's last Saudi Pro League 2023 game, as he scored a hat-trick and a total of four goals to help Al-Nassr clinch a dominating victory. Having gotten off the mark, the Portuguese forward will look to continue his form which has been a rare occurrence in this season till now. Will Ronaldo be part of Al-Nassr’s playing XI tonight? In this article, we will explore that. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Al-Nassr Women's Team for Winning Inaugural Saudi Women's Premier League.

Till now, we have seen glimpses, but the five-time Ballon d’Or is still to be at his absolute best in Saudi Arabia consistently. He has been clinical with his chances in the last game as he found some of his old rhythm and momentum. He moved freely finding himself at the end of defence splitting throughs and crosses and his four goals in the last game will give him confidence to build up some momentum as the league leaders Al-Nassr plan on consolidating their spot at the top of the points table.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo will be included in Al-Nassr's starting XI for this clash and he would hope to carry some of the confidence he gained from the last match, onto this clash. The Portuguese star was spotted training with his Al-Nassr teammates and is available for the clash. Ronaldo has five goals in three games after scoring his maiden hat-trick for the Saudi club against Al-Wehda in the previous clash. The club will also hope for in-form Anderson Talisca, the highest goal scorer in league with 13 goals this season, to fire in Friday's clash at Mrsool Park in Riyadh. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: Al-Nassr Wishes Portugal Star As He Turns 38.

With 37 points from 16 matches so far, Ronaldo’s side will have the chance to go on top with a win in this match against Al-Taawoun. Placed two spots below Al-Nassr, at fifth, Al-Taawoun comes into the match after a loss to Al-Fateh and also has two wins and a draw in its last five games.

