Fans would be keen on having Cristiano Ronaldo back in action when Al-Nassr take on Al-Taawoun in their second match of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. Al-Nassr fans were elated when new signing Sadio Mane got off the mark with an early goal in their season opener against Al-Ettifaq. But Jordan Henderson’s side fought back well with goals from Robin Quaison and Moussa Dembele and eventually won the contest 2-1. Luis Castro would be eager on having the side back to winning ways after the opening defeat. But the question is, will Cristiano Ronaldo play the match? ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Started All of This, Everybody Called Him Crazy’ Neymar Reacts After His Move to Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal (Watch Video).

The Portugal star had starred with a brace in the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 final where he helped Al-Nassr stage a comeback and win the trophy. But he had unfortunately sustained an injury which saw him leave the pitch in tears. Ronaldo’s presence up front would matter a lot for Al-Nassr, who will look to mount a strong title challenge, having missed out the last time around to Al-Ittihad the last season. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner already has made an impact on the Saudi Pro League, which has seen a mass arrival of top football stars from Europe to the middle east this summer transfer window.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today in Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League 2023-24 fixture?

Ronaldo’s absence up front was felt big time by Al-Nassr in their Saudi Pro League 2023-24 opener and the team management would ensure that they have him back on the pitch for this contest. The good news for Al-Nassr fans is that Ronaldo has trained with the team after his injury in the Arab Club Champions Cup final and is likely to feature in this match. Although he is expected to return to the starting XI, there is also a possibility of him featuring from the bench. Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Quality Family Time With Georgina Rodriguez and Children in Riyadh (See Pics and Video).

Despite being 38 years of age, Ronaldo remains one of the fittest footballers and undoubtedly he too would want to return to action as soon as possible. Al-Nassr currently sit in 13th place after the first round of matches in the Saudi Pro League this season and they would be keen on making an upward move with three points from this contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2023 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).