Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share a powerful and motivational message for his side ahead of their important clash against Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League on late Tuesday night. The 37-year-old emphasised on 'keeping the Champions League dream alive' and 'show the world the reason why Old Trafford is known as the Theatre of Dreams.' Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2 match will kick off at 1.30 am on March 16, 2022, at Old Trafford. The aggregate is 1-1.

Here's Full Message by Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of Man United vs Atletico Madrid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

