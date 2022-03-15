Fresh after their impressive 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United will be looking to knock out Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. With the tie delicately poised at 1-1, both sides will feel confident of progression at Old Trafford. Consistency has been a problem for Manchester United this term with the team looking certain to miss a top-four finish. Winning the Champions League becomes imperative for the club else they risk losing top talents next season. Pressure will be high on the home side and this is where the character of some of the high-profile players will be tested. Opponents Atletico Madrid have won all their three games since the draw in the first leg against Manchester United. They look the better of the two teams, at least on paper. Manchester United versus Atletico Madrid will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Happy Birthday Paul Pogba: Manchester United Wish French Midfielder on His Special Day (Check Post)

Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw have returned to first-team training in a big boost for the home side. Victor Lindelof could replace skipper Harry Maguire in the starting eleven with Nemanja Matic also settling for a place on the bench. Anthony Elanga should come in for Marcus Rashford on the right-wing with the in-form Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo shouldering the bulk of the attacking play.

Daniel Wass, Matheus Cunha, Mario Hermoso and Geoffrey Kondogbia are all ruled out for Atletico Madrid while Yannick Carrasco is suspended. Thomas Lemar and Sime Vrasljko are also not part of the matchday squad which complicates things further for the visitors. Joao Felix and Angel Correa have crucial roles to play in the attacking third with Hector Herrera shielding the back three.

When is Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid round of 16 clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Old Trafford on March 16, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

Manchester United struggle to play under pressure and that will prove to be their downfall against Atletico Madrid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).