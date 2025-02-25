FC Barcelona regained the top position in the La Liga 2024-25 season and even though the side is level on points with Real Madrid, its better goal difference proved to be the important factor. With 67 goals already in just 25 league games, Barcelona is most attacking side in the La Liga 2024-25 season. the after a small dip in the form midway into the 2024-25 season Hansi flick’s Barcelona is back at its best – scoring goals from multiple attackers. Lamine Yamal is the centerpiece of this turnaround as the star’s absence hampered Barca’s results dearly. The side will face Atletico Madrid next in the semifinal of Copa del Rey 2024-25 competition. Considering the close tussle in the League and also the importance of Yamal’s fitness, fans are wondering whether Hansi Flick will use his young star in the playing XI. Reaching Lionel Messi's Level is Impossible: Young Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal.

Hansi Flick, aiming for glory in his first season with Barcelona tried rotating his squad in the recent La Liga match. But few names retained its position in the starting XI including Lamine Yamal. The winger is seen as ‘playmaker’ and from the wide along with Raphinha. His dribbling and vision drew comparisons with club icon Lionel Messi at Catalunya. But his higher usage by both the Spain national football team and Barcelona took a toll on the star and missed multiple matches. Check out whether Lamine Yamal will play for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Cop del Rey 2024-25 Match.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Match?

After a strong start to the La Liga season and also a success in the Super Copa competition, FC Barcelona will aim for a domestic treble under Hansi Flick. Though the side is facing some financial issues, treble winning season will boost the side’s finances and also attract talented stars. To achieve this Lamine Yamal is the key player for Hansi Flick who has been involved in most of the goals for the FC Barcelona side. Yamal is expected to play against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 semigfinal. Lamine Yamal Set to Become 'Face of Adidas' Alongside Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham.

Developing rapidly and delivering great performances matches-after-matches, Lamine is seen as the future of Barcelona and the Spain national side. His ball control, gameplay, and vision were developed at La Masia and under Hansi Flick the 17-year-old is aiming for strong finishing also.

