Hansi Flick’s FC Barcelona regained the top position in the La Liga 2024-25 season before match week 25. The side could go back on top and replace Atletico Madrid who is currently leading the standings after recent win. A better goal difference proved to be the important factor for the Barca side in the La Liga 2024-25 season. With 67 goals already in just 25 games, Barcelona is most attacking side in the La Liga 2024-25 season as all three forwards are in top form. Lamine Yamal attracted more attention with his game, goal scoring flair and playmaking abilities. While the star is widely used when he is fit, considering the close tussle in the League and also the importance of Yamal’s fitness, fans are wondering whether Hansi Flick will use his young star in the playing XI. Reaching Lionel Messi's Level is Impossible: Young Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal.

Hansi Flick, has been less experimental with his side in the games. Some of his regular picks included Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Pedri. While all these players proved their worth in the matches, overuse might wore them out. Lamine Yamal in particular had been used in multiple roles as the winger is seen as ‘playmaker’, pop up with some goals and sometime help in defence also. His heavy involvements took a toll on the star and he missed multiple matches. Check out whether Lamine Yamal will play for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Match.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Match?

FC Barcelona has already bagged a Super Copa competition and will aim for a domestic treble under Hansi Flick. To achieve this Lamine Yamal is the key player for Hansi Flick who has been involved in most of the goals for the FC Barcelona side. Hansi Flick reluctant to make changes in his plans and gameplay at the moment, he is expected to play against Real Sociedad. Lamine Yamal Set to Become 'Face of Adidas' Alongside Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham.

Developing rapidly and delivering great performances matches-after-matches, Lamine is seen as the future of Barcelona and the Spain national side. His ball control, gameplay, and vision were developed at La Masia and under Hansi Flick the 17-year-old is aiming for strong finishing also.

