Lionel Messi led the Argentina national football team to the FIFA World Cup triumph in 2022 against the France national football team after an intense battle. Sofi Martinez a sports reporter from Argentina has always been seen interviewing the Argentina national football team players and most important Lionel Messi. There can be seen many posts where she can be seen interacting with Leo Messi on her official Instagram handle. As seen, Sofi Martinez has always enjoyed interacting with the Argentina national football team. 'Lionel Messi Did Naked Pull-Ups' La Pulga's Former Argentine Teammate Oscar Ustari Recalls His First Day of Training at Inter Miami.

One of the emotional interviews of Sofi Martinez with Lionel Messi after the FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph went viral which led to a lot of people speculating that have a supposed fling. But the Argentina sports reporter has shut down the rumours once and for all during a talk show Sofi Martinez said, "A lot of the time when your exposure increases, it brings things that aren't so good and my family suffers a lot. This year, people began to talk more and more about, ‘What's up with the way he looks at you’, things like this, and I was caught in the middle of something that made me feel ridiculous to have to clarify." Neymar Jr Reacts to Idea of Joining Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, Says, 'Football is Full of Surprises'.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo never addressed these rumours in public in front of any kind of media. Some reports also said that Antonela Roccuzzo is jealous of her husband Leo Messi's affair with a specific media person. Sofi Martinez also hailed Antonela for "handling madness" which surfaced around Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami star joined the Major League Soccer side in 2023 and is currently on a break after a successful season.

