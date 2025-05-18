Star-studded Inter Miami CF will be facing Orlando City SC in their next Major League Soccer 2025 match. The Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2025 match will played from 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, May 19. The Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2025 match will be hosted by the Herons at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Both sides belong to the MLS Eastern Conference, where Inter Miami are at the fifth spot while Orlando City are at the seventh spot. Inter Miami, captained by Lionel Messi will be playing this game after a 3-3 draw against San Jose Earthquakes. Lionel Messi Engages in Argument With Referee After Inter Miami's 3-3 Draw Against San Jose Earthquakes in MLS 2025 (Watch Video).

Inter Miami CF are doing fine, but their performance so far isn't praiseworthy. Ahead of the Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2025 match, the Herons have 22 points from 12 matches, coming from six wins, four draws, and two losses. For a team with stalwarts like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, this result seems below average. The side should be looking for nothing but full points in the Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2025 match.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2025 Match?

Argentine legend Lionel Messi is fully match-fit and actively training with the rest of the Inter Miami CF squad. So, it is expected that Lionel Messi will be playing in the Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2025 match. Lionel Messi Sends Congratulations To Barcelona For Their La Liga 2024-25 Title Win (See Post).

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano is unlikely to make any experiments, especially with his team in fifth place, a bit far from the top slot. So, he is expected to field the eight-time Ballon d'Or-winning Lionel Messi in the starting line-up, on a 4-4-2 formation, with ace striker Luis Suarez pairing up with him as the two strikers.

