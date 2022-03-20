Lionel Messi's first year at Paris Saint Germain has been far from smooth sailing as injuries and Covid has seen him miss a number of games for the Parisian giants. PSG face rivals AS Monaco on Sunday in their latest Ligue 1 fixture but the Argentine's participation is in question after he reportedly missed training yesterday due to illness. Lionel Messi A Doubt For Monaco Clash in Ligue 1 After PSG Star Misses Training.

The Argentine has been a regular feature in Mauricio Pochettino's side when fit but has spent more time on the sidelines than he would have liked. Lionel Messi has played only 18 league games out of 28 for the French capital side this season. And it looks like the 35-year-old will miss another match.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in AS Monaco vs PSG Clash in Ligue 1 2021-22?

Lionel Messi missed the final training session before the side left for Monaco ahead of their clash against the principal side. It is understood that the 35-year-old had flu-like symptoms and was ill and as a result, wasn't able to participate in the preparations.

The Argentine's availability to travel to Monaco was dependent on the medical staff as they needed to provide a green light for the Argentine to make the trip. However, it wasn't the case as Lionel Messi was not cleared to take part in the game.

This resulted in Mauricio Pohcettino leaving the Argentina skipper out of the matchday squad that will travel for the clash against Monaco. Messi will not be available for selection and will miss the game.

However, PSG will be hopeful of getting the job done without their star man and take a step closer to Ligue 1 success. The Parisians have a 15-point lead at the top and look certain to win another title.

