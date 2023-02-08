Lionel Messi is in some form at the moment. The Argentine star scored a sensational goal in PSG's last match to give them a 2-1 win over Toulouse in Ligue 1. It was also his 10th goal of the season for the French giants. Ahead of PSG's match against Olympique Marseille, fans might wonder if Messi is playing tonight and in this article, we shall explore just that. Having led Argentina to their third World Cup title in December last year, Messi has continued from he left off. The Argentina captain has scored thrice for PSG since returning to action after the World Cup and has inspired the team from the front. Manchester United Takeover: Qatari Investors Set to Bid for Red Devils in Coming Days, Says Report.

The forward stepped up in the absence of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to take his team over the line and help the French giants build a healthy lead at the top of the points table. Christophe Galtier would be proud of the way the veteran has performed so far and will expect more such performances with more challenging games to come ahead.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Olympique de Marseille vs PSG, Coupe de France 2022-23 Fixture?

Messi has been included in the matchday squad to take on Marseille and in all likelihood, the Argentine will be part of his side's starting XI. Unlike the last game, he will have Neymar with him in the team after the Brazilian recovered from a groin pain. If there are no last-minute developments, both players will be leading PSG's attack in this contest. PSG 2–1 Toulouse, Ligue 1 2022–23: Lionel Messi Scores Sensational Goal As Parisians Consolidate Top Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

PSG's Matchday Squad against Olympique de Marseille

PSG had been defeated in the round of 16 of this competition the last year by finalists OGC Nice. But this time, the Ligue 1 giants will hope to put up a better show and score some early goals to put pressure on the opponents from the start of the match.

