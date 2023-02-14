Since the restart of club football after the FIFA World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi has not been in the best of his form. However, he has still managed to score important goals and produce big assists to help Paris Saint-Germain in close matches. Messi did not feature for PSG in their last match against Monaco due to an injury, In his absence, the defending Ligue 1 champions suffered a 3-1 loss. PSG will now face six-time champions Bayern Munich in their next match at the round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. Today, in this article we will take a look at if the Argentine forward Lionel Messi will be able to take part in the Bayern Munich game at Parc des Princes, Paris. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema Feature in the List of Finalists For FIFA Men's Best Player Award 2022.

Paris Saint-Germain are coming into this match with two back-to-back defeats. They will be looking to get back into the winning way. But this is not going to be an easy task. Julian Naglesmann's Bayern Munich are one of the best teams in Europe. They are currently in the top position in their domestic league. Bayern are also unbeaten in their last 19 matches. They will be aiming to get a positive result.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 Fixture?

After recovering from his injury, Lionel Messi has been included in the PSG squad for the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 match against Bayern Munich. The Argentine forward will surely feature in this match at some stage. However, it is yet to be seen if Christophe Galtier keeps him in the starting eleven. 'LaLiga Ke Pathaan aur Tiger!', LaLiga Instagram Uses Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Movie Reference For Luka Modric and Sergio Busquets.

Apart from Messi, Kylian Mbappe has also returned to the PSG squad. The Parisians will need the help of their iconic forward trio to get the better of a strong Bayern Munich side. This will be also a huge chance for Lionel Messi to avenge his humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich which came during his time in Barcelona.

