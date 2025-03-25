South American stalwarts and arch-rivals Argentina national football team and Brazil national football team are gearing up to lock horns in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers next. The Argentina vs Brazil matches have featured the superstars, and greats of football in the past. Even now, the Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina will be star-studded, with the presence of world-class stars in both teams. But the question over the presence of Lionel Messi takes centre stage, as the GOAT player was not a part of the Argentine side in Uruguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match. Uruguay 0-1 Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Thiago Almada's Stunning Goal Helps World Champions Edge Past Los Charruas.

In what is termed by many as the biggest rivalry in international football, both defending world champions Argentina and five-time World Cup winners Brazil are currently in a comfortable space in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers points table. Argentina are leading the table with 28 points from 13 games, while Brazil are third with 21 points from 13 gamers. In order to get a better grip on the top spot, Argentina will be relying on their skillful players, and especially their FIFA World Cup 2022 winning captain Lionel Messi, whose availability is still a question among fans as he missed the last game due to injury.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match?

After missing Uruguay vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match, Lionel Messi is set to miss yet another game for his national side as he suffered an adductor injury in the last game he played against Atlanta United for his club Inter Miami CF. So, Messi will not be playing in the high-voltage Argentina vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match.

Argentina football team looked to struggle a bit without Leo Messi but they did manage fine in the last game, where they won against another arch-rival Uruguay, despite plying with just 10 players. Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and AS Roma's Paulo Dybala will also be missing the game, so Julian Alvarez is Lionel Scaloni's only hope upfront.

