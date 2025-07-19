Mirassol will host Santos in the match week 15 fixture of the Brazilian Serie A 2025 on Sunday. The much-awaited contest between Brazilian clubs will be hosted at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia. Mirassol will be at home and will look to take advantage. They are currently placed 11th in the Brazilian Serie A 2025 standings. Santos, on the other hand, are coming into this encounter after defeating CR Flamengo in their previous fixture. Neymar Junior Extends Contract With Brazilian Club Santos Until December 2025 (Watch Video).

The Brazilian club will look to continue their winning momentum when it faces Mirassol in an away contest. Neymar and Co. will look to focus on delivering consistent performance. Neymar scored a goal after around five months, and he played the match till full time. The Brazilian star is slowly getting back to his form, which is going to be crucial for Santos FC. Ahead of the high-voltage clash against Mirassol, fans can check out about possibility of Neymar featuring in the Santos playing XI or not.

Will Neymar Play in Mirassol vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match?

Neymar is expected to start for Santos when they take on Mirassol in their next Brazilian Serie A 2025 match on Sunday. The Brazilian star is fit and is surely a starter in Cleber Xavier's side's playing XI. Ahead of the Mirassol vs Santos match, the Santos FC club shared a post on their social handle where Neymar could be spotted in the training session. Santos 1-0 Flamengo, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Lone Goal From Neymar Jr Help Hosts Edge Past Table-Toppers.

Neymar During Santos FC Training Session

O Príncipe em casa! 👑 pic.twitter.com/BoESNlxfzo — Santos FC (@SantosFC) July 18, 2025

Neymar has scored only one goal in Serie A this season but the star footballer will look to get more game time when Santos needs his services. Neymar is also preparing to get ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and it is crucial that he gets rhythm with time.

