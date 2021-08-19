Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for quite some now but the transfer looks unlikely to go through this summer as PSG chief Leonardo has notified the squad that the French world cup winner will be staying put this season. The 22-year-old arrived at the Parisian club in 2017 and since then has been one of the best goal-scorers in the world. Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe & Others Members of PSG Lead Team to 4-2 Win Against Strasbourg.

The youngster is in the final year of his contract at Paris Saint Germain and is yet to renew to extend his stay at the club with a move to Real Madrid said to happen in the near future. However, the transfer won’t be going through this summer as the 22-year-old will see out his remaining contract with the French giants, according to Cadena SER.

It is understood that Kylian Mbappe has notified his close circle that he will be staying at PSG this season, however, the 22-year-old still remains keen on joining Real Madrid next summer. As per the publication, PSG chief Leonardo has told the players that the Frenchman will not be leaving this summer.

Kylian Mbappe will be a free agent next summer when he is tipped to join Real Madrid but till then, the 22-year-old will partner Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr at PSG. As per certain reports, the French outfit have come to terms that the Frenchman won’t be renewing his contract and are prepared for the possibility of him leaving after the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to be Kylian Mbappe’s replacement next year at Paris Saint Germain, as the Portuguese star himself becomes a free agent when his contract with Juventus expires at the end of the current season.

