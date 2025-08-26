Wolves vs West Ham, Carabao Cup 2025–26 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After a gruelling matchweek in the Premier League 2025-26, Wolves and West Ham United will be back in action in the Carabao Cup 2025. The Carabao Cup 2025 has commenced from August 12 and the first round is over. The second round of matches is all set to start from August 26. Wolves will take on West Ham United at their home in the Molineux Stadium. Wolves are yet to win a game in the Premier League so far. They have lost the opening game 4-0 against Manchester City and then 1-0 against Bournemouth. Vitor Pereira's team have created the second least big chances, produced the fewest shots on target per match registered third-fewest touches in the opposition's penalty area of any team in the division which will worry the coach and the fans. Premier League 2025–26: Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon Apologises to His Teammates and Fans for Red Card vs Liverpool.

West Ham United suffered a big 3-0 loss against newly promoted Sunderland in their opening encounter and were thrashed 5-1 against Chelsea in their second game. They looked like they would give Chelsea tough fight in the opening few minutes of the game, but eventually they faded away. Graham Potter will be concerned of his team's leaky defence. Under Potter, West Ham have only won eleven matches and lost five. Even in the pre-season, the Hammers were beaten 1-0 by Wolves on April 1 which is their most recent meeting with their hosts. Both teams are facing each other with troubles in their side. They will look to recover from them and gain some confidence by winning here.

Wolves vs West Ham Match Details

Match Wolves vs West Ham Date Wednesday, August 27 Time 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Wolves vs West Ham, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Wolves will host West Ham in the second round of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 on Wednesday, August 27. The Wolves vs West Ham match is set to be played at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England and it begins at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Alexander Isak Transfer News: Here's All You Need to Know On Liverpool and Newcastle United's Tug of War Over Swedish Striker Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs West Ham, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the English League Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Wolves vs West Ham online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Wolves vs West Ham, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch Wolves vs West Ham, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a subscription pass. West Ham are likely to get a narrow victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).