Hana Kimura Dies: WWE Stars and Other Members of Wrestling Community Mourn Death of 22-Year-Old Japanese Wrestler

Japanese professional wrestler, Hana Kimura tragically passed away at the age of 22. The young wrestler was found dead at her home with reports claiming that she allegedly committed suicide after becoming a target of online bullying over her role in the fifth instalment of the “Terrace House” show on Netflix. The wrestling community, including many WWE superstars, mourned her death and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Many also called out and condemned online bullying and hateful messages. Kimura wrestled for the women’s professional wrestling promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom. Becky Lynch Announces Pregnancy, Gives Up WWE RAW Women’s Championship Title.

The Netflix show, which led to the online outrage and bullying, involved three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo. The show was initially suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” the organization said in a statement. Many WWE (World Wrestling Federation) stars took to Twitter to mourn her death.

WWE Hall-of-Famer Mick Foley mourned Hana Kimura's sudden death and condemned the online bullying. "Online bullying should not be part of life. It damn sure should not be part of death," he said in a post. Former UFC and WWE women's superstar Ronda Rousey also griefed the shock demise and also urged everyone to seek help.

Hana Kimura was 22. Please let that sink in...22. She had her whole life in front of her. Online bullying should not be part of life. It damn sure should not be part of death. Hana Kimura was 22. #RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/xKTBYzaoIt — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2020

AEW and the wrestling community mourn the passing of Hana Kimura. May she Rest In Peace, and our thoughts are with her family, her friends, and her fans. pic.twitter.com/gouuu3xG5y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020

To Hana Kimura and her family, I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. .. There are no words that could possibly heal this wound... Rest In Peace Hana Kimura... If anyone reading this is suffering, know there are… https://t.co/AvkdUG9QLN — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) May 23, 2020

I literally feel sick to my stomach... People on social media need to understand that wrestlers are f’n people too. As someone who constantly gets bullied online this one hit too close to home. People need to grow the f up.#RIPHanaKimura — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 23, 2020

Just woke up to this awful news. There are no words to appropriately describe just how tragic the passing of Hana Kimura is. She was an extremely talented performer and by all accounts, a great person and a kind soul. My thoughts go out to her friends and family. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 23, 2020

I didn’t know Hana Kimura but I thought she was immensely charismatic and talented. The circumstances of her passing are incredibly sad. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 23, 2020

I didn’t personally know Hana Kimura, but it’s still very painful to learn about what happened. When it comes to cyber bullying - don’t do it, don’t partake in it, and do not respond to it...Stand for something better. My heart is with all of her fans, friends, and family. ❤️ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 24, 2020

During the lockdown, Kimura had even shared photographs on social media which showed that perhaps she was not in a ‘happy space.’ In a picture with her cat, Kimura wrote “Goodbye.” Another post said “I love you, live long and happy. I’m sorry.”

Kimura was the daughter of former wrestler Kyoko Kimura and started her wrestling career with the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship. She was also part of Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling EVE, two organisations her mother was also part of. The reason for her sudden death is still uncertain and is currently being investigated.