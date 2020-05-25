Hana Kimura Dies: WWE Stars and Other Members of Wrestling Community Mourn Death of 22-Year-Old Japanese Wrestler
Japanese professional wrestler, Hana Kimura tragically passed away at the age of 22. The young wrestler was found dead at her home with reports claiming that she allegedly committed suicide after becoming a target of online bullying over her role in the fifth instalment of the “Terrace House” show on Netflix. The wrestling community, including many WWE superstars, mourned her death and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Many also called out and condemned online bullying and hateful messages. Kimura wrestled for the women’s professional wrestling promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom. Becky Lynch Announces Pregnancy, Gives Up WWE RAW Women’s Championship Title.

The Netflix show, which led to the online outrage and bullying, involved three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo. The show was initially suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” the organization said in a statement.  Many WWE (World Wrestling Federation) stars took to Twitter to mourn her death.

WWE Hall-of-Famer Mick Foley mourned Hana Kimura's sudden death and condemned the online bullying. "Online bullying should not be part of life. It damn sure should not be part of death," he said in a post. Former UFC and WWE women's superstar Ronda Rousey also griefed the shock demise and also urged everyone to seek help.

During the lockdown, Kimura had even shared photographs on social media which showed that perhaps she was not in a ‘happy space.’ In a picture with her cat, Kimura wrote “Goodbye.” Another post said “I love you, live long and happy. I’m sorry.”

Kimura was the daughter of former wrestler Kyoko Kimura and started her wrestling career with the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship. She was also part of Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling EVE, two organisations her mother was also part of. The reason for her sudden death is still uncertain and is currently being investigated.