Becky Lynch Announces Pregnancy, Gives Up WWE RAW Women’s Championship Title

Becky Lynch (Photo Credits: Twitter)

WWE Women’s superstar Becky Lynch, on Monday, announced that she is pregnant and also relinquished her WWE Raw Women’s Championship title to Japanese Wrestler Asuka. Lynch, who has been the Women’s champion since April began Monday’s RAW segment with a speech about her career at the Wrestling arena. Lynch, a.k.a “The Man” started Monday’s RAW segment and was expected to make a huge announcement but before she could utter a word, Money In The Bank winner Asuka entered the ring and sat in a corner after placing the Man In The Bank suitcase on the table inside the ring. Becky Lynch's Workout and Diet: Secret Behind WWE Raw Women’s Champion Well-Toned Body Revealed!

Lynch started by saying that the Money In The Bank winner is usually presented with a title shot at the Women’s Championship but in Asuka’s case, she is actually going to win the title. Lynch then went on to announce her pregnancy and revealed that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Seth Rollins. "Tonight is no ordinary night for me. I'm torn between joy and sadness because I am at a place in my life where things are about to change and I needed to do something about it," Lynch said. WWE Release Kurt Angle, Rusev, Karl Anderson and Other Wrestlers in Budget Cut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Becky Lynch Announces Pregnancy

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother." Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE!!!! What a moment on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/yWnHB3Dc4o — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

The 33-year-old wrestler, WWE’s longest-reigning RAW women’s champion, then went to give up her title to Asuka. “You have been the best wrestler in the world for a long time and this is why I'm so glad that this is happening to you. The match last night, it wasn't what you thought it was. The match last night was actually for the Raw women's championship. I can't fight anymore, but you can," Lynch added.

WWE Wrestlers Celebrate Backstage

Lynch also added, “You go be a warrior, because I’m gonna go be a mother” announcing her pregnancy to the world. Both the wrestlers then hugged each other in the ring. Lynch held the RAW Women’s Championship for a record 398 days after pinning Ronda Rousey in the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019. That match was also the first-ever triple-threat match in women’s WrestleMania history.

Becky Lynch Thanks Fans for Making Her

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

Later she took to Twitter and revealed that she was unsure about what future holds for her as wrestler but thanked everyone for accepting her into the world of wrestling and making her what she is today. “I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you've made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much."

Earlier, in an interview with People, Becky had opened up about her relationship with WWE star Seth Rollins. "When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with - that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," Lynch has said in an interview.