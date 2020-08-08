Born on August 8, 1983, Rajpal Singh was the former Indian hockey captain and played at the frontline position. He became captain of the Indian National Hockey Team replacing Sandeep Singh right before the FIH World Cup 2010 held in New Delhi. Sadly, India finished eighth in the tournament. However, in the following year, under his captaincy, the side defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in 2011 Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy. As the former Indian captain turns 37, let’s have a look at five quick facts about Rajpal Singh.

Rajpal Singh, like anyone who quite interested in sports, picked the hockey stick at an early age. The youngster went on to represent his state Chandigarh in junior nationals.

Along with the interests in sport, he kept on pursuing his studies too. The former hockey Indian captain is a Graduate from Chandigarh’s SGGS Khalsa College.

Rajpal Singh who also represented India in 2001 Youth Asia Cup, had scored seven goals in the tournament and played quite a vital role in helping the team will the tournament.

The Indian hockey captain got hitched to Avneet Sidhu in 2013 who was a gold medalist in women's 10m Air Rifle with Tejaswini Sawant at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

It was Rajpal's excellent contribution to the sport where he was bestowed with the prestigious Arjun Award in 2011.

He was one of the members who had led fought with the management of the administrators of Hockey India. That's all we have in this article if you feel that we have missed out on any good point, weigh in with your comments below. The entire team of LatestLY, wishes his a very happy birthday.

