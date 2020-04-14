Hockey India Postpones Various 2020 National Championships After PM Narendra Modi Extends Lockdown Till May 3

Hockey ( Representational image, Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 14: Hockey India has postponed the remaining various annual categories of the 2020 National Championships which were scheduled earlier to begin from April 29 onwards at different venues spread across the country.

The decision was taken following the extension of nation-wide lockdown till May 3 announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent extension of the nation-wide lockdown, Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the remaining annual 2020 Hockey India National Championships keeping in mind the well-being of all our stakeholders including the players, coaches, organisers, fans and officials.

These tournaments have been postponed indefinitely and we will announce new dates basis the evolution of the COVID-19 situation in India," said Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad.

He further stated that the participating member units must use this period to continue to update the member unit portal with player details. "We would like to thank the various hosts and member units who have been extremely cooperative to accommodate the request to postpone. I would also like to urge all the participating member units to continue to update the member's portal with player's registrations and use this time effectively," Ahmad said.

The championships that have been postponed indefinitely are as follows: 10th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2020, Ranchi, Jharkhand (B & A Division); 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (B & A Division); 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2020, Hisar, Haryana (B & A Division); 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2020, Imphal, Manipur (B & A Division); 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020, Guwahati, Assam (B Division)