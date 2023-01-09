Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to start on January 13, 2023. The 25th edition of the Men's Hockey World Cup will take place in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela in India. 16 teams from different parts of the world have qualified for the tournament. The groups and schedule have been released. Australia, Argentina, France and South Africa will compete in Pool A. Defending champions Belgium has been grouped with Germany, South Korea and Japan in Pool B. Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia and Chile completed Pool C. Finally hosts India has been drawn into Pool D along with England, Spain and Wales. Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Hockey Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The Indian team will start their journey in the World Cup against Spain on January 13 at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. The hosts will then face England on January 15 at the same venue. Finally, India will finish their Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool D campaign after playing against Wales on January 19 at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The Indian team have already announced their squad. Today in this article, we will take a look at the full Indian squad which will feature in Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

India Squad For Men's Hockey World Cup 2023

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak. Hockey World Cup 2023: A Look at Staggering Numbers From Past 14 Editions Ahead of Tournament in Odisha.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Yugraj Singh.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Rajkumar Pal.

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh.

After a historic performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian team will be looking to make another podium finish in the upcoming Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. India have announced a very impressive squad for the tournament. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, they are one of the medal contenders.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2023 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).