Traditional rivals India and Pakistan take on each other in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023. The pool stage match between India and Pakistan will take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. India are currently on top of the points table with three wins and a draw. The Men in Blue have already made it to the semifinal and now will be looking to enter the last four unbeaten. Meanwhile, for IND vs PAK hockey match live streaming online and live telecast details you can scroll down. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: India Aim to Avoid Complacency Against Pakistan.

While India have already made it to the semis, Pakistan, on the other hand, are placed fourth with just one win from four matches. If Japan defeat China in the first game of the day, then it will be a herculean task for Pakistan to make it to the last four. In any case, Pakistan would look to clinch important points against rivals India.

When to watch India vs Pakistan hockey match on TV? Know Date, Timings and Venue of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match

India will clash with Pakistan n their fifth match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, August 09. The match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM and is slated to be hosted by the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. We Need To Keep Our Defence Strong, Not Give Away Penalty Corners, Says Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Ahead of Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 Clash Against Pakistan.

Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match, on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the ongoing Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash will be telecast live on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 channels.

How to watch the Online Streaming of India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Match, in India?

The online streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash will be available. Fans can access the live streaming of the IND vs PAK Hockey match on the FanCode app and website. India starts as favourites against their rivals Pakistan, but the pressure of the IND vs PAK contest could have its say in the game.

