Having had a winning start under their belt, India would now aim to keep that form and momentum going when they take on heavyweights England in their second match at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 on Sunday, January 15. The Pool D match is set to be a thrilling one, with both teams having won their first matches. While India outplayed Spain 2-0, England put five past Wales to get off to a dominant start. The blockbuster clash between these two teams is set to take place at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the tournament in India but will India vs England match be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV? Read on to find out.Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

Despite winning their opener against Spain, India must rectify their mistakes in that match. England are a much stronger side and the winner of this contest would gain a lot of confidence going ahead into the tournament. Needless to say, the one who wins this contest will climb to the top of the Pool D standings.

Is India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

The India vs England match will be available on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and other DTT Platforms. Meanwhile, there will be no live telecast of the India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. IND vs ENG will not be available on DD National. Team India Hockey World Cup 2023 Schedule and Match List: Get IND FIH Men's WC Time Table and Fixtures in IST.

India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The live commentary for India vs England Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will most likely be available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) might provide live commentary of the match. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel probably will provide the live stream of live commentary of the IND vs ENG match.

