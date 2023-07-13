Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur unveiled the trophy that will be awarded to the winner of the Asian Champions Trophy which will be played in Chennai, at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium here on Thursday. Hockey India organised the elite event which was witnessed by the Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Shri Anurag Thakur. The Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held from August 3 with India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan, and China competing for the title. Pakistan To Host FIH Olympic Qualifiers in January 2024, Set to Stage An International Hockey Event After 19 Years

The trophy unveiling event turned out to be a spectacular celebration of Asian hockey, featuring a vibrant programme and attended by distinguished guests including, Anurag Thakur, Hockey India President Padmashri Dr. Dilip Kumar Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, and Hockey India Treasurer and President Hockey Unit and Tamil Nadu (Host State) Sekar Manoharan. Indian Men's Hockey Team to Have Special Camps With Dutch Goalkeeping Coach Dennis Van De Pol

Moreover, some prominent former international hockey players and Olympians including the likes of Harbinder Singh, Ashok Diwan, Zafar Iqbal, Romeo James, MP Singh, HPS Chimani, and Vineet Kumar also graced the occasion with their presence.

The ‘Pass the Ball’ campaign was launched during the event and it saw Anurag Thakur dribbling a hockey ball with a hockey stick and passing it to Indian hockey Legend Zafar Iqbal. Furthermore, the event served as a prelude to the various promotional activities planned throughout the Pass the Ball and Trophy Tour, as the trophy travels across multiple cities including Delhi, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Bangalore, Trivandrum and host city Chennai, before visiting districts throughout the state of Tamil Nadu.

The Pass the Ball and Trophy Tour aims to create an electrifying atmosphere, building anticipation among hockey fans and driving support for the Indian men’s hockey team, Hockey India informed in a release on Thursday.

Interestingly, the Asian Champions Trophy, which is produced by acclaimed trophy designer Sanjay Sharma, is handcrafted from a harmonious combination of brass, aluminium, and copper that has been elegantly plated with nickel and gold. Each crystal adorning the crown, as well as its exquisite design, was custom-made for the prestigious trophy, adding a one-of-a-kind touch to its grandeur. Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur said, "Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will take place in Chennai, India. I congratulate Hockey India for hosting the prestigious tournament for the first time.

"India have won the Asian Champions Trophy thrice in the past. And now, we can create history by winning it for the record fourth time this year. Indian men's hockey team has to perform brilliantly to win the beautiful trophy. I also congratulate Hockey India for organising the trophy tour.

"The trophy tour is an important step because it creates excitement, and awareness and invites young players to see the trophy and have the dream to one day, play for India. We will give the best hospitality to all the visiting nations and may the best team win," said Thakur.

Speaking about the event, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “Hockey India is thrilled to unveil the Trophy for the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023. This event marks an exciting milestone in our journey towards hosting a world-class tournament that showcases the best of Asian hockey.

"The nationwide 'Pass the Ball' and Trophy Tour will help create awareness about the event and invoke youngsters' love for the game. It will also serve as a testament to the passion and skill of our athletes and the growing popularity of the sport in our country.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also expressed his views on the event and said, “I am delighted to witness the grand unveiling of the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy. This trophy represents the pinnacle of achievement in Asian hockey and symbolizes the dreams, hard work, and dedication of our players. It will be an inspiration for the participating teams and a coveted prize that every nation will strive to lift.”

