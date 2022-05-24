India will continue their Men's Asia Cup 2022 campaign as they face off against Japan in their second game of the competition. The clash will be played in Jakarta on May 24, 2022 (Tuesday) as both teams aim to take a step towards securing first place in Pool A. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Japan hockey match live streaming in Asia Cup 2022 can scroll down below for details. India 1–1 Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Teams Share Spoils in Intense Clash at Jakarta.

Missing a number of major stars, India kicked off the campaign against rivals Pakistan. The defending champions were held to a draw but will be pleased with their display. Meanwhile, Japan made a statement of intent in their opening fixture, thrashing Indonesia 9-0. This will be an intense clash and will play a huge role in the final standings in the group.

India vs Japan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Match, Time and Schedule

The India vs Japan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on May 24, 2022 (Tuesday) at 05:00 pm IST. The game will be held at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta.

India vs Japan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of Men's Asia Cup 2022 in India. IND vs JPN hockey match will be telecast on Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

India vs Japan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

If you are not able to tune in to television for whatever reasons, you can also catch the IND vs JPN hockey match with the live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of Star Sports, will provide the live action of Men's Asia Cup 2022 on its website and its mobile application.

