India and Pakistan played out a well-fought 1-1 draw at the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 on Monday, May 23. Karthi Selvam gave India the lead early on in the first quarter and after a lot of missed opportunities, Pakistan finally drew level when Abdul Rana scored one in the final minutes of the last quarter.

Asia Cup Hockey: India vs Pakistan match ends in a 1-1 draw. Selvam Karthi scores for India while Abdul Rana scores for Pakistan. — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

