Reigning Asian Squash champion and one of India's most accomplished squash player, Joshna Chinappa celebrates her 34th birthday on September 15, 2020 (Tuesday). She is a two-time champion in Asian Individual Squash Championships and is a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist in women's doubles. Joshna has also won a gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Games and four medals at the Asian Games. In 2017, she created history by becoming the first Indian to win the Asian Squash Championships. As she celebrates her 34th birthday, take a look at some interesting facts about Joshna Chinappa.

Joshna burst into the limelight when she won the junior and senior national squash championships in 2000 becoming the youngest ever Indians to hold both the titles. She was 14 when she held both the titles. Joshna has since gone on to win 18 senior national championships, most by an individual in the tournament's history. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about Joshna Chinappa.

Joshna Chinappa was born to former national level squash player Anjan Chinappa in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on September 15, 1986

In 2014 Commonwealth Games, Joshna paired with Dipika Pallikal to win a gold medal in women’s doubles. It was India’s first-ever medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games

Joshna is the first Indian to win the Asian Individual Squash Championship. She won the event for the first time in 2017 before winning it again in 2019

She is the youngest Indian women’s national champion. Joshna was 14 when she won the title for the first time

Joshna holds the record for most national squash championship wins with 14 titles

She is also the youngest player to hold both the junior and senior national squash championship title. Joshna was 14 when she won both the titles and created the record

Joshna is also a four-time medallist at the Asian Games and has two silver and two bronze medals

In 2018, she once again partnered with Dipika at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and won a silver in the women’s doubles. In the same year, she also won a silver medal in the squash team event of Asian Games and a bronze medal in singles.

