Bengal Warriors will clash against Puneri Paltan on November 14, Monday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. The match will be played at the Shivchatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Get your 🍿 ready as tonight’s main event features a dhamakedaar showdown between top quality raiders 🤩 Who will win this #FantasticPanga between #BENvPUN? 🤔#vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/TTr74gmDL2 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 14, 2022

