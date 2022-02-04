Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates match is all set to take the centre stage in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. The match will be hosted at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield. This is the third match of the day in the PKL 2021-22. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. This is the second time that the two teams are taking on each other in the PKL 2021-22. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

The last time the two teams met each other, Patna Pirates walked away with a narrow win. Patna Pirates had won the match 27-26. However the head-to-head record bows in favour of Gujarat Giants. Out of eight games played between the two teams, Gujarat Giants won five games and the remaining are won by the Patna Pirates. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

Where To Watch Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates live online streaming.

