Table topper Patna Pirates will take on bottom-placed Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 encounter on Monday, February 14, 2022. The match will be played at the Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below.

With 13 wins from 18 matches, Patna Pirates are on top of the PKL 2021-22 points table. And they take on a team which has managed just one win from 19 matches this season. Patna Pirates clearly start as outright favourites as they face-off against Telugu Titans.

Where To Watch Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans live online streaming.

