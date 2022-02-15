U Mumba takes on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 encounter on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The match will be played at the Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below.

Both U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers are placed on eighth and ninth spot respectively on the PKL 2021-22 points table. There is not much separating the two sides with both having played 19 games. U Mumba have won seven while Jaipur Pink Panthers have won eight.

Where To Watch U Mumba vs Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of U Mumba vs Pink Panthers, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans live online streaming.

