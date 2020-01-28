Kobe Bryant Demise: Sense of Numbness in Pittsburgh After NBA Legend's Death, Says Squash Player Saurav Ghosal

Saurav Ghosal (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kolkata, January 28: Saurav Ghosal lost a chance to clinch his maiden PSA world tour event title, but at Pittsburgh in the state of Pennsylvania, the gloom in the aftermath of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's shocking demise overwhelmed the ace Indian squash player like nothing else.

"I think everyone is just sad, shocked and numb here," Ghosal told IANS from Pittsburgh. Bryant was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kobe Bryant Demise: Comedy Central Deletes Episode of 2016 Animated TV Show 'Legends' Depicting NBA Star's Death In A Helicopter Crash.

"One of the sporting icons of our generation has gone too soon. And to make it worse, he seemed like a really good guy. Life is just unfair sometimes," said Ghosal who suffered a straight-game defeat to top seed Fares Dessouky of Egypt in the final of the Pittsburgh Open squash tournament.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday night, sending shockwaves through the sporting world and beyond. He was 41.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star.

"I was sitting in a restaurant getting something to eat after my match and the news of his death came up on the TV. I was just in shock. I couldn't believe it. I was hoping with all my heart that it was ï¿½fake news'! It is so sad. Just shows how fragile life is. And that we must treasure every moment we have -- through the good and bad times," said the 33-year-old, who will be back in India on February 6 to take part in the nationals from February 12. Kobe Bryant Passes Away: Throwback – How An Animated Short Made Him the First NBA Player to Win an Academy Award (Watch Video).

The 13th ranked Ghosal will then participate in the Windy City Open in Chicago from February 27.